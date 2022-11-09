Research begins in Portsmouth to tackle RSV infections in infants

Published: 9th November 2022 12:44

Infants across the Portsmouth area will play a vital role in a new respiratory virus study looking into the leading cause of infant hospitalisation.

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is one of the leading causes of hospitalisation in all infants worldwide and affects 90% of children before the age of two. In recent months, there has been a resurgence of RSV following the easing of COVID-19 public health measures.

The groundbreaking HARMONIE study will take place at Queen Alexandra Hospital, run by Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, and is a collaboration between Sanofi, its partner AstraZeneca, and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

The study is evaluating the efficacy of nirsevimab, a monoclonal antibody immunisation.

RSV often causes only mild illnesses, like a cold. However, for some babies, it leads to more severe lung problems such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

The study will see more than 20,000 infants, including newborn babies to babies 12 months old, take part across three countries (United Kingdom, France and Germany) It will last approximately 12 months. It includes a single in person visit with entirely virtual follow up.

Dr Tim Scorrer, Local lead investigator for the HARMONIE study and Consultant Neonatologist at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said:

“RSV is a major cause of death and illness in children across the world and in the UK, it is the most common reason for admission to hospital in children aged under one year. Most of the children admitted to hospital with RSV are previously healthy and every year we see a significant number of infants on our wards with this infection, some becoming very unwell.

“We would encourage parents to support this important study, with the knowledge that

they will be making an invaluable contribution to the health of babies now and in the future.”

Professor Andrew Ustianowski, National Specialty Lead for Infection at NIHR Clinical Research Network, said:

“This study, supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research across more than 100 sites, provides the UK with the opportunity to lead the way in a disease which impacts infants globally.

“By carrying out this widespread study, we can help discover how babies can be protected from such a common, yet potentially debilitating virus. Previous smaller studies of the antibody injection being used has shown nirsevimab has a good safety profile in babies, which will hopefully provide parents with confidence to take part in the study.”

Dr Bogdana Coudsy, Global Head of Medical for Vaccines at Sanofi, said:

“Given RSV is a leading cause of hospitalisation in all infants, we are excited to start this research that puts the needs of participants, carers, and investigators at the heart of its development. This is an innovative study in design and execution, a model for the future, thanks to a hybrid digital design and close collaborative work.”

Nirsevimab is an investigational long-acting antibody aiming to protect all infants from birth entering their first RSV season with a single dose.

Find out more about the study by visiting the HARMONIE website: https://rsvharmoniestudy.com/en-gb.

