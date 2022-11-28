Know Where To Go this winter to be treated

Published: 28th November 2022 16:36

People in Portsmouth and surrounding areas are being urged to think carefully about the best place to go when they need medical treatment this winter.

Many walk-in admissions to Queen Alexandra Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) could be treated at other places such as Urgent Treatment Centres and pharmacies.

Around 300 people are admitted to the ED each day looking for treatment for conditions such as shoulder, arm and leg injuries; abdominal pain; chest pain; head injuries; fever and shoulder or arm pain.

Dr John Knighton, Medical Director at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said “We need to ensure that we are able to provide timely care for our patients in most need and the local community can help us by only using the Emergency Department for life threatening conditions and injuries.

“We continue to focus on reducing delays for patients arriving by ambulance through safely discharging as many patients as possible and moving patients to the most appropriate wards and services once they have been seen in the ED. Families and loved ones can support us with this and collect patients who are ready to be discharged as soon as they are ready.”

Members of the public can help by:

·Collecting loved ones from hospital as soon as they are ready to be discharged, to free up beds for those who need them.

· Choose which service might be best if you are unwell and need medical care – many conditions such as sprains and bumps could be treated at an Urgent Treatment Centre and other illnesses, such as fever and stomach pains, could be checked out at a pharmacy or GP.

· Call or use NHS 111 online for further help and medical advice.

· Stay away from our hospitals if you have symptoms, or are a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, unless you have an emergency medical need in addition to or because of that infection, for example shortness of breath or chest pain.

Your closest Urgent Treatment Centres can help with minor injuries and conditions which are not life-threatening:



- Petersfield Community Hospital: (open 8am to 8pm)

- St Mary's Health Campus: (open 8am to 8pm)

- Gosport War Memorial: (open 8am to 10pm)



Pharmacists and many teams within GP practices can also offer support, advice and medicine for conditions including coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy trouble and aches and pains. They can also help you understand the medication you have been prescribed.

Find your local pharmacy: www.healthandcare.portsmouth.gov.uk/team

If you have an urgent medical problem and you're not sure what to do, call 111 or go to 111.nhs.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.