https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth
Sponsored by: Island City Living Mobile App

Know Where To Go this winter to be treated

Published: 28th November 2022 16:36
People in Portsmouth and surrounding areas are being urged to think carefully about the best place to go when they need medical treatment this winter.

Many walk-in admissions to Queen Alexandra Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) could be treated at other places such as Urgent Treatment Centres and pharmacies.

Around 300 people are admitted to the ED each day looking for treatment for conditions such as shoulder, arm and leg injuries; abdominal pain; chest pain; head injuries; fever and shoulder or arm pain.

Dr John Knighton, Medical Director at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said “We need to ensure that we are able to provide timely care for our patients in most need and the local community can help us by only using the Emergency Department for life threatening conditions and injuries.

“We continue to focus on reducing delays for patients arriving by ambulance through safely discharging as many patients as possible and moving patients to the most appropriate wards and services once they have been seen in the ED. Families and loved ones can support us with this and collect patients who are ready to be discharged as soon as they are ready.”

Members of the public can help by:

·Collecting loved ones from hospital as soon as they are ready to be discharged, to free up beds for those who need them.

· Choose which service might be best if you are unwell and need medical care – many conditions such as sprains and bumps could be treated at an Urgent Treatment Centre and other illnesses, such as fever and stomach pains, could be checked out at a pharmacy or GP. 

· Call or use NHS 111 online for further help and medical advice.

· Stay away from our hospitals if you have symptoms, or are a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, unless you have an emergency medical need in addition to or because of that infection, for example shortness of breath or chest pain.

Your closest Urgent Treatment Centres can help with minor injuries and conditions which are not life-threatening:

- Petersfield Community Hospital: (open 8am to 8pm)
- St Mary's Health Campus: (open 8am to 8pm)
- Gosport War Memorial: (open 8am to 10pm)

Pharmacists and many teams within GP practices can also offer support, advice and medicine for conditions including coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy trouble and aches and pains. They can also help you understand the medication you have been prescribed.

Find your local pharmacy: www.healthandcare.portsmouth.gov.uk/team

If you have an urgent medical problem and you're not sure what to do, call 111 or go to 111.nhs.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | The Jolly Sailor | Environment & Sustainablility | Police & Crime | Culture | Health and Wellbeing | Twin Cities | Charity News | Newsletters | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | Council Elections 2022 | Quiz Corner | Competitions | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies