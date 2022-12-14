City MP invites constituents to have their say over access to doctors and dentists in latest action to tackle primary care crisis

Published: 14th December 2022 13:30

Portsmouth South’s Stephen Morgan MP hosted the latest ‘Cuppa and Chat’ event to hear views from constituents on issues affecting Portsmouth patients and the local NHS.

The latest intervention by Mr Morgan follows his ongoing campaign to protect Portsmouth’s NHS, and has included questioning Ministers, speaking in debates, meeting with decision-makers and professional bodies, fighting to retain local services and voting in Parliament for investment in the NHS workforce.

The event, which took place on Saturday 10 December at St John’s Roman Catholic Cathedral in the heart of our city and was attended by over 80 local people.

Representation on a panel of experts included local health commissioners, doctors and dentists. Voluntary organisations which support patient voice and deliver community projects such as social prescription were also present.

Speaking at the event, Stephen Morgan MP, said:

“Primary care is in crisis. Both here in Portsmouth and across the country, patients are struggling to access GP services and dental treatment.

Record numbers of people are waiting for care and they are waiting longer than ever before.

That’s why I will continue to do what I can to make sure everyone is able to get an appointment to see a doctor or dentist when they need to in Portsmouth”.

On what a Labour Government would do, the city MP added:

“I want Government to put patients first and make sure they can be seen on time. Our plan will see patients guaranteed a face-to-face appointment with a GP if they want one.

Labour would also tackle the recruitment and retention crisis and invest in our NHS by doubling the number of medical school places, training 15,000 new doctors a year, training 10,000 additional nurses and midwives every year, doubling the number of district nurses qualifying each year and training 5,000 new health visitors.

That’s the action Portsmouth patients need and deserve”.

The MP has vowed to take the concerns raised at the event to Westminster and to lobby for improvements locally.

This week in Parliament the Portsmouth South representative voted to abolish non-dom tax status to instead use that money to train a new generation of nurses, midwives and doctors to treat patients on time again.

To add your name to a petition on this visit https://action.labour.org.uk/page/118304/petition/1

