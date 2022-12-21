Getting you home for Christmas - Leaving hospital, what you need to know

Published: 21st December 2022 15:16

Health professionals at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth are calling upon the local community to help them get loved ones home in time for Christmas.

Dr John Knighton, Medical Director at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said: “Friends and family play a key role in helping us get patients home where they can recover better and more quickly in their own homes in comfortable surroundings.

"Please speak to the team of healthcare professionals on the wards about how you can help and if you can support them to go home a few days earlier. If you are able to help with collecting patients rather than relying on the hospital to organise patient transport, this can reduce delays, and be a better experience for your loved ones too. Every day matters and you will also help us care for people that still require hospital care.”

As soon as a person is medically ready to leave hospital, they should be discharged home or to a local care home of community hospital. Every time one patient leaves hospital it helps a further four patients move through the hospital to ensure they get the care they need in a timely way. This means the emergency department is free for those that need lifesaving care, and ambulances are able to quickly return to the community to provide emergency support to people.

Liz Rix, Chief Nurse added “We need to work with families to help support their loved ones when they leave our hospitals. We know that the longer patients stay in hospital the greater the risk of deconditioning where immobility and inactivity causes muscle weakness, walking difficulty and increased risk of falls and fractures.

"At a time when our services are really stretched the extra support patients receive from those closest to them can really help with their recovery and return to good health and independence. Just making sure they have a hot meal, something to drink and taking their medication will not only help the patient recover but will help another Portsmouth person who needs a hospital bed.”

The Trust thanks everyone involved with the ongoing care of its patients - it makes a real difference to a patient's recovery and health to be able to safely leave hospital when ready.

People can find out more about the discharge process and how you can help on our website Home for Christmas (porthosp.nhs.uk)

