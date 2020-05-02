  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth
Be at One With Nature For World Naked Gardening Day

Published: 2nd May 2020 09:22

Portsmouth gardeners have got the perfect weather for World Naked Gardening Day today, 2nd May.

The annual event takes place on the first Saturday in May and gardeners across the globe are encouraged to be at one with nature as they tend their garden and trim their hedges.

This annual tradition started in 2005 and the website wngd.org says that anyone can do it, young or old, because it's fun. The website states that second to swimming, gardening is at the top of the list of family-friendly activities people are most ready to consider doing nude and that gardening naked is a simple joy reminding us that 'we can be honest with who we are as humans and as part of this planet.'

So what are you waiting for? Get naked and make your garden more attractive today.

