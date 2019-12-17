Appeal for Witnesses Following Theft of ATM in Havant

Published: 17th December 2019 21:47

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of an ATM machine in Havant.

The incident took place between 4.33am and 4.41am Tuesday, 17 December at The Co-op on Snowberry Crescent.

A large digger was stolen from a nearby building site and used to cause extensive damage to the shop front and pull the ATM out of the front of the building.

The ATM was then dropped into the rear of a waiting van which was driven away.

The digger from the building site was left at the scene of the burglary.

Did you see or hear the movement of a large digger or a transit type van in the area at the relevant time?

If you noticed anything suspicious or have any information that could help the investigation, please call 101, quoting 44190452099.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

