Urgent Repair Work at Southsea Seafront

Published: 19th December 2019 20:19

Further collapses of Southsea seafront promenade demonstrate the full impact of damage to the area's coastal defences.

Strong winds and high tides in late November resulted in damage to the seawall by the Naval memorial but what couldn't be seen was how the bad weather had undermined the foundations the promenade sits upon. This has now been revealed after a section of the pavement collapsed.

The collapse is within the area already identified as dangerous by Portsmouth City Council and the first part of emergency repair work is almost complete with 10m long steel sheet piles being driven into the beach to protect the area from further damage, forming a new protective wall in front of the failed seawall.

These initial works are due to be finished by the end of 20 December when the sea defences will be safely stabilised and the site secured until the new year, when works will resume and the promenade will be repaired.

The new wall is a temporary repair that will maintain the sea defences until the new permanent solution is built through the Southsea Coastal Scheme project.

The contractors VolkerStevin Boskalis Westminster will continue to minimise disruption during the work wherever possible, but ask the public for their understanding as some level of noise during this necessary repair work is unavoidable. Due to tide times some work has to be done outside normal working hours, which includes early mornings and late evenings.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture and City Development & Deputy Leader at Portsmouth City Council says: "We are aware that our current sea defences are no longer fit for purpose and close to the end of their maintainable life. Sea level rise and the increase in extreme weather events predicted over the next 100 years will continue to put Southsea’s coastal defences under increasing pressure. We take this very seriously and the main focus is to keep all seafront visitors and residents safe. The team of professionals working on the new sea defence scheme for Southsea continue to monitor the current defences very closely for this reason. Incidents like this underline the need to move forward with our new defence scheme as soon as possible."

Portsmouth City Council's multi-million pound sea defence scheme is underway to rebuild the sea defences along 4.5km of Southsea seafront. The new scheme aims to reduce the risk to 8,077 homes and 704 businesses from major flood events for the next 100 years.

Planning permission for the new scheme was granted in early December. The scheme is now waiting for approval of the full business case which was submitted to the Environment Agency in October and, if approved, will unlock the required government funding for the scheme. It is hoped that construction work on the first section of defences could begin in 2020.

