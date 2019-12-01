  • Bookmark this page

Check Which Pharmacies are Open Near You Over Christmas and New Year

Published: 20th December 2019 05:35

The festive season is already upon us and it’s important to order your repeat prescriptions in time for the holidays.

 

Over the Christmas and New Year period pharmacies are likely to have reduced opening hours and so the NHS is reminding people to order repeat prescriptions in good time and also stock up on basic self-care items such as plasters and painkillers.

Dr Elizabeth Fellows, GP and Urgent Care Clinical Lead for Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport and South Eastern Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), said: “Staff come under a huge amount of pressure during this time of year as demand on NHS services increases during the winter.

“The flu season has also started and we’re urging anyone who has not yet had their flu vaccine to get immunised this week to reduce the risk of getting the flu.

“As most pharmacies and GP surgeries will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day we would encourage patients to order any repeat prescriptions they need this week so they have sufficient supplies over the festive period.

“Take a look at which pharmacies will be open on these bank holidays as often pharmacists can give advice on minor ailments.

“You can also seek advice and support by calling NHS 111. Please only attend Accident & Emergency or call 999 in a genuine emergency.”

 

 Check the link below to see opening times of local pharmacies for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

https://www.england.nhs.uk/south-east/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/V2-Portsmouth-bank-holiday-opening-hours-Dec-Jan.pdf 

