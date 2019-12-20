CCTV Appeal in Connection with Southsea Incident

Published: 20th December 2019 11:43

Can you help the police identify this man?

He may have valuable information to assist their investigation into an incident which took place at a park near the Jolly Sailor Pub, Southsea.

Police believe this man was in the pub on the evening of 16 November this year.

If you know the person pictured, or this is you, please call 101 and quote 44190414896.

Police say that they are not releasing any further information relating to the incident at this time.

