Man Arrested Following Death of a Woman in Portsmouth

Published: 20th December 2019 15:52

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Portsmouth.

Police were called to an address in Kingston Crescent just before 10pm, on December 17, by paramedics following the death of a 32-year-old woman.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 48-year-old man, from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday evening. He remains in custody at this time.

Officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries in relation to this investigation.

As part of this, they have asked Portsmouth City Council to delay some communal bin collections in the area to allow them to secure any potential evidence.

Detective Inspector Adam Edwards said: “We know that making this request on the Friday before Christmas will be a concern for residents and we apologise for any inconvenience caused, but we hope that you will understand that we would only do this if absolutely necessary. We will be working with the bin collectors to minimise any impact and only focusing on specific bins, the rest will be collected as normal.

“This is an incredibly serious incident where a woman has lost her life so we must ensure we do everything to gather all potential evidence so that the person responsible is brought to justice.”



Police believe this is an isolated incident at this stage but have said that anyone with concerns should speak to them.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting 44190453399 or report on line via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC19E10-PO1.

