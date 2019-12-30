Two Charged Following Southsea Shop Robbery

Published: 30th December 2019 11:22

Two men have been charged following a robbery at a Southsea shop.

It comes following a robbery at the Best Food and Wine store on Eastney Road, between 10pm and 11pm on December 28, where a quantity of cash and tobacco was stolen.

Both men are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (December 30).

