Two Charged Following Southsea Shop Robbery

Published: 30th December 2019 11:22
Two men have been charged following a robbery at a Southsea shop.
 
Lee Fewings, 27, of Waverley Road and Hardipak Johal, 34, of Locksway Road, have both been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
 
It comes following a robbery at the Best Food and Wine store on Eastney Road, between 10pm and 11pm on December 28, where a quantity of cash and tobacco was stolen.
 
Both men are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (December 30).
More:
Local News
