Police Seek Dash Cam Footage in Murder Investigation
|Published: 1st January 2020 06:46
Officers investigating the death of a woman in Portsmouth are appealing for further support from those who live in, or travel through, the area where the offence occurred.
A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary said "We specifically want to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage from Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, near the Aldi supermarket, between 4pm on Monday 16 December and 6am on Tuesday 17 December."
If anyone can provide footage or any other relevant information, they should use the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC19E10-PO1.
