What's on in the Parish of Farlington in February

Published: 5th January 2020 18:54

The following events are taking place in the Parish of Farlington

– this covers Drayton, Farlington and parts of Cosham

– and are open to everyone

The events mainly take place in The Church of the Resurrection in Drayton and the church of St Andrew in Farlington, and their associated halls

For further information or details please call 023 9242 1849

Or email communications@farlingtonparish.co.uk

Tuesday 4th February, 12:30 pm, Pre-movie lunch

Tuesday 4th February, 2:00 pm, Drayton Film Club

At the Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, PO6 2AP

Our popular 2-course soup and dessert lunch is being served from 12:30. Cost £3.50. This will be followed at 2 pm by a screening of a romantic period drama ahead of Valentine’s Day, with sub-titles and interval refreshments.

There is no charge for the film screening and no need to book ahead, just turn up. Everyone is welcome. For full details phone (023) 9242 1849

Saturday 8th February, 2 - 4 pm, Build @ Church

At the Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, PO6 2AP

Build@Church is a space for families to hear stories from the Bible, respond to them creatively using Lego® and Duplo® bricks, pray using the bricks and share tea and coffee, soft drinks and cake together.

This is a free and fun activity for families.

For more details, email Amanda Wells on amanda@farlingtonparish.co.uk or call the parish office on 02392 421849

Wednesday 12th February, 2 -4 pm, Care and Fellowship Group

In the hall at the Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, PO6 2AP

This month, Di Allen will give an illustrated talk about her recent visits to Vietnam and Cambodia. Tea, coffee and Raffle ticket for £3.00. The meeting starts at 2 pm and everyone is welcome.



Saturday 15th February, 2 – 4 pm, Messy Church

At the Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, PO6 2AP

Messy Church is designed for families with young children. Families are welcomed with tea or coffee and puzzles are available to amuse the children. After this there are a variety of craft activities linked to the theme of the day, determined by the Bible story chosen each month.

A short celebration follows to bring this together and to share the results of the activities, consisting of storytelling and simple prayers. The afternoon is rounded off with a simple meal and drinks. We aim for a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.