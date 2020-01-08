Primary School Applications Close Next Week

Published: 8th January 2020 17:20

The application window to apply for starting school and junior school places in 2020 will be closing soon - so parents are urged to apply as soon as possible.

Parents can apply online until midnight Wednesday 15 January 2019 by visiting portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions

Cllr Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Education at Portsmouth City Council said: "It's such an important decision, so to be in with the very best chance of children getting a place at their preferred school I'd encourage parents to apply online - today. The online application process is quick and easy to use."

Where applications cannot be made online for any reason, parents should go to the City Helpdesk at the Civic Offices for assistance.

There is an 'Information for Parents 2020/21' booklet online with guidance on schools and the admissions process at portsmouth.gov.uk/schooladmissions

Portsmouth City Council's admissions team can be contacted on 023 9268 8008 or admissions@portsmouthcc.gov.uk if parents need any further advice.

School places will be offered to those who applied online by the closing date to start school and transfer to junior school on Thursday 16 April 2020.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.