New Theatre Royal Hosts Launch of Jetsam

Published: 8th January 2020 17:37

Portsmouth’s New Theatre Royal, Company of Makers, Maker’s Guild and Hack Pompey have announced the launch of new app Jetsam, as part of the second annual Festival of the Sea.

Jetsam will be officially launched on 13 February with a panel event hosted at New Theatre Royal. The Problem with Plastic (and what to do about it) features world class speakers including journalist and BBC broadcaster Lucy Siegle and sailor Geoff Holt. The app is to undergo beta testing with Colas UK, the company currently cleaning the beaches every day in Portsmouth.

Co-founder of Portsmouth based Company of Makers, Steve Bomford said “Very little is known about the plastic waste on our beaches; where it comes from, what types of plastic, why it appears in certain sea and weather conditions and not others. Jetsam will address this by asking Portsmouth’s residents to photograph plastic waste to create a plastics heat map of our shores. This will be combined with information such as time, tide, wind speed and direction to create a predictive model of where the plastic is going to wash up, thus enabling new and innovative solutions for addressing the environmental challenge of plastic waste in our seas.”

To accompany the main event, The Problem with Plastic will also include a free fringe programme of workshops, films and displays designed to educate and empower visitors.

New Theatre Royal Director and CEO Scott Ramsay said “We have a particular responsibility to our oceans as the UK’s only island city. Our Festival of the Sea 2020 has been carefully curated to not only celebrate our relationship with the waters that surround us but to empower and equip our communities to protect them.”

The Festival of the Sea 2020 also includes a range of events from English Chamber Orchestra’s Sailing the Centuries on 22 February to a highly amusing portrayal of Horatio Nelson on 16 February, plus a summer programme of events including the return of the Portsmouth Seafood Festival in June.

