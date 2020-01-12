Appeal for Witnesses After Teenager Dies in Single-vehicle Collision on M275

Published: 12th January 2020 18:09

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy died in a single-vehicle collision today on the M275.

The teenager was driving a blue Ford Focus on the M275 slip road joining the M27 westbound when the collision occurred just before 10am today.

Despite best efforts, he has been pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed it.

Were you driving on the M275 at this time? Maybe you have a dash cam in your car and captured the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision?

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200014162. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

