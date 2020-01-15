  • Bookmark this page

Fareham man jailed for 24 years for string of sexual offences

Published: 15th January 2020 12:20
A sex offender from Fareham has been jailed for 24 years after being found guilty of a string of sexual offences.
 
A jury found Steven Ward, 43, of Chartwell Close, Fareham, guilty of 15 counts of rape, five counts of sexual activity with a child and one sexual assault between 2006 and 2017.
 
Portsmouth Crown Court was told that the offences were committed against three girls.
 
Ward pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child.
 
The jury found him not guilty of one count of sexual activity with a child and one count of rape.  
 
He was sentenced to 24 years in prison on 13th January.
 
DC Marie Duffy said: “I would like to thank the victims for their bravery in coming forward and trusting us enough to tell us what had happened to them.
 
“Without their courage this depraved man would not be behind bars today.

“I hope that today’s conviction and jail sentence gives others who have suffered abuse of this nature the confidence to report it to police.

“We will always take these sorts of allegations extremely seriously, and wholeheartedly commend the courage it takes to speak out many years after incidents have happened.”
