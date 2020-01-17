Look at the Plans for New City Centre Homes

Published: 17th January 2020 15:06

Portsmouth City Council is inviting residents to have a look at plans for new homes in Portsmouth city centre.

The council's wholly-owned property development company Ravelin has drawn up proposals to build 76 rental flats on the Shopmobility site, on the corner of Station Road and Lower Church Path, to help tackle the city's housing shortage.

Anybody who is interested in the plans for the 22-storey building has been invited to come and ask questions of the design and development team at a public open drop-in session:

- on Wednesday 22 January.

- in the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square.

- in ground floor meeting room 5.

- from 4pm to 9pm.

Leader of the council Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: "We're building the homes the people of Portsmouth need at prices they can afford. This is not a student accommodation block.

"There's a massive shortage of housing in this city and we've always said that one of our top priorities is to do everything we can to make that situation better. We want to deliver as many affordable homes as possible.

"We must increase the number of homes in the city for the people who live and work here and we must make sure that there is a varied mix of different kinds of homes to meet the varied needs of everybody.

"We'd really like to see as many people as possible at this public open drop-in session because we're keen to share these plans with residents, businesses and other stakeholders and to hear your thoughts on these proposals."

If planning permission is approved for the one, two and three-bedroom homes then work could start at the end of this year and they could be completed in 2022.

The plans for the new building include ground floor commercial space.

The council is also making good progress on three other Portsmouth housing sites:

- Work will be completed this summer on 23 one-and-two-bedroom flats on the long vacant former Southsea Community Centre site, on the corner of King Street and Astley Street, Southsea.

- A planning application has been submitted to convert the long vacant Brewery House, in Hambrook Street, Southsea, into 17 one-and-two-bedroom flats.

- Plans have been drawn up for 16 new council-owned homes on the corner of Northern Parade and Doyle Avenue, Hilsea.

