Three Teenagers Arrested in Connection With Lee-on-the-Solent Robbery

Published: 17th January 2020 16:25

Three teenagers have been arrested as part of an investigation into a robbery in which three teenage boys were robbed on Sandhill Lane within Alver Valley Country Park, Lee-on-the-Solent.

Officers have now made three arrests as part of this investigation.

A 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man, all from Gosport, were arrested on suspicion of robbery.

They have been released from custody but remain under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44190464891, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.