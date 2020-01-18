Man Stabbed in Southsea

Published: 18th January 2020 15:19

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident that took place in Bradford Road, Southsea between 2pm and 3.15pm yesterday, Friday, 17 January.

A 19 year-old man was grabbed by a number of males who tried to force him into the boot of a car.

The man managed to escape and run further along Bradford Road towards Winston Churchill Avenue before the men caught up with him and stabbed him a number of times in his arms and legs.

The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

DI Abbie Leeson from Eastern CID said “ This was a concerning attack that happened in broad daylight at a busy time of day.

“However, we believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“I am certain people would have seen or heard this incident and as such am appealing for witnesses to come forward.”

If you saw or heard anything or have any information please call 101 and quote 44200020638.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

