  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Man Stabbed in Southsea

Published: 18th January 2020 15:19

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident that took place in Bradford Road, Southsea between 2pm and 3.15pm yesterday, Friday, 17 January.

A 19 year-old man was grabbed by a number of males who tried to force him into the boot of a car. 

The man managed to escape and run further along Bradford Road towards Winston Churchill Avenue before the men caught up with him and stabbed him a number of times in his arms and legs.

The man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

DI Abbie Leeson from Eastern CID said “ This was a concerning attack that happened in broad daylight at a busy time of day.

“However, we believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“I am certain people would have seen or heard this incident and as such am appealing for witnesses to come forward.”

If you saw or heard anything or have any information please call 101 and quote 44200020638.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies