Appeal After Items Thrown From Bridge Onto Busy A27 in Portsmouth

Published: 21st January 2020 18:23

Police appealing for witnesses after three lorries were damaged when items were thrown from a bridge over the busy A27.

Officers were called at 6.40pm yesterday (January 20) after the three HGV lorries were forced to make emergency stops after their windscreens were smashed.

The vehicles had just driven under the Highbury footbridge in Portsmouth, travelling westbound, when the items were thrown from the bridge.

The images show the damage caused to two of the lorries. A car also suffered windscreen damage as a result of the incident.

PC Lisa Oliver said: “Throwing any items over a bridge onto a busy road is incredibly dangerous and it is extremely lucky that no one was seriously hurt.

“Fortunately the drivers of these vehicles were able to stop safely, despite the significant damage caused to their windscreens, which obstructed their vision of the road ahead.

“This could have easily caused a fatal collision and we are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen what happened or know those who were responsible for throwing the items from the bridge.”

Police are also appealing for any drivers with dash cams who were travelling in that area between 6pm and 7pm yesterday.

If you think you can help our investigation please call 101, quoting 44200024268, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

