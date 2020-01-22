  • Bookmark this page

From the Circus to the Streets

Published: 22nd January 2020 19:44

This year, St. M’s Events is launching a varied programme of events and activities to celebrate all that’s creative in Paulsgrove.

 St. M’s Events, a community benefit co-operative running out of St. Michael’s Church Paulsgrove, was launched last year with a Harvest Festival Party which attracted over 200 people with food, music, performances and crafts.

This year it is looking to follow this up with creative workshops and events, with something to suit all age groups.

Aerial Dance Days will be starting the season on February 15th with 3 workshops for different ages (including adults!) so that everyone can join in, this will be followed by a craft morning, street dance workshops with FunkFormat, singing sessions with The Urban Vocal Group and a Lindy Hop workshop for adults, rounded off with some cocktails!

The next couple of months will include baking, crafting and gardening before the ultimate party on the 11th July at St. M’s Grand Summer Ball, this will be an opportunity to showcase Paulsgrove talent in music and performance and to bring the community together in celebration.

As well as attending events Paulsgrove residents will also be invited to sign up as members of the co-operative. Membership will offer discounts and vouchers to all St M’s Events activities, as well as a free ticket to the ball! Along with opportunities to develop and shape something creative in the community.

 

