New Out-of-Hours ‘Adult Safe Haven’ for the Havant Area

Published: 23rd January 2020 19:41

A new pilot service to provide mental health support to adults in immediate need will go live in Havant next week.

The Adult Safe Haven will go live on Monday January 27 and offer over 18s in the Havant & Waterlooville area a new crisis de-escalation approach, out of hours and 365 days a year.

The partnership project, which is being led by Havant and East Hants Mind (HEHMIND), has been commissioned by NHS South Eastern Hampshire and NHS Fareham & Gosport Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

It will provide a safe, supportive and confidential space for any adult facing a self-defined mental health crisis who needs immediate access to support outside of the usual service opening times.

Service users will be able to access support from Mind wellbeing practitioners, Inclusion substance misuse staff and mental health clinicians from Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust as well as peer mentors.

Dr Emma Nash, the GP who leads on mental health for the CCG, said: “The Adult Safe Haven will meet a need identified in the Havant area and it will de-escalate crisis for service users.

“It will support them with coping skills, help them build greater resilience moving forward and give them access to a range of one-to-one and group based support. “

Julie Parker, the Chief Executive Officer of HEHMIND, said: “During opening times, there will always be qualified staff on site and the entrance will be secure so that each visitor is met by staff on arrival, allowing an initial assessment of needs to be ​carried out.





“Staff can support service users in developing a crisis plan and can contact a person’s GP or Mental Health Team, if they are already in contact with services. It is also determined whether a formal assessment of the person’s mental health is required, which can be carried out by the on-site Southern Health clinician, who can then refer on to other mental health services if appropriate.”

The service will also offer ongoing support for three months, reducing social isolation for vulnerable people and helping them to maintain their mental health out of hours by allowing people to ‘touch base’ to maintain their wellbeing.

GPs, the NHS 111 service, South Central Ambulance Service and the police will also be able to refer to the service where the safe haven would offer the patient/client a more appropriate alternative to attending the Emergency Department at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The service will operate from Monday to Friday, 6.30pm-10.30pm; and at weekends and bank holidays from 1pm-10.30pm.





It will be open 365 days a year at The Hub (the Havant and East Hants Mind Wellbeing Centre), at the junction of Dunsbury Way and Park Parade, Leigh Park, PO9 5AA.

Adults who need less urgent support can access the Mind wellbeing centre in usual office hours 9am- 4pm, Monday to Fridays. Clients can refer themselves by attending the safe haven and directly.

