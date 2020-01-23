Man Charged for Three Robberies in Portsmouth

Published: 23rd January 2020 19:44

Officers investigating three robberies in Portsmouth have charged a man.

Riley Cragg, 21, of Watts Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with three counts of robbery.

These charges relate to incidents where teenage boys were robbed in Wingfield Street, Twyford Avenue and Bransbury Road between December 27 and January 3.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow (January 24).

