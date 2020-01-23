Portsmouth Man Invents App to Provide a Meal for People Living in Poverty

Published: 23rd January 2020 20:42

Samson Ibitoye created Provide a Meal

A man who hit rock bottom and didn't know where his next meal would come from has developed an app in a bid to prevent others from going through the same.

Samson Ibitoye, a dad of two and data analyst from Portsmouth has created 'Provide a Meal', a platform that allows people, organisations and charities to work together to provide food for people living in poverty without giving out cash.

Samson said he developed the app as a result of what he went through ten years ago after he graduated from the University of Portsmouth.

"The experience made me realise the adverse effect the lack of food could have on anyone", Samson explained. "Although my experience was short-lived, it gave me the right insight into how people feel when they lack proper meals. After I got back on my feet, the experience stayed with me and I prayed for a solution so I could help anyone in this situation."

The app works by buying a meal code for a minimum of £3 that can be given to anyone in need who can then redeem it at a participating restaurant.

Samson continued, "I decided to do this because I knew the app would help someone. The research also showed that people are willing to give but they doubt what hte money will be used for. Provide a Meal tackles all these issues and gives feedback to the person giving each time their meal is claimed by the beneficiary in a partner restaurant."

If you are interested in donated or becoming a partner, visit https://provideameal.com/.

