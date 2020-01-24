Help Celebrate VE Day

Published: 24th January 2020 13:42

With VE Day on Friday 8 May 2020, Portsmouth City Council are planning a sunset concert on Castle Field and looking for groups to perform.

Whether your talent is dance, music, drama if you think you could entertain audiences and help make the VE Day celebrations memorable - get in touch at: events@portsmouthcc.gov.uk or call 02392 834109

If you are holding a street party, contact the council who can help by emailing events@portsmouthcc.gov.uk with your name and road or call 02392 688 938.

Cllr Pitt, Cabinet Member for Culture and City Development at Portsmouth City Council said: "There'll be street parties across the city to celebrate VE Day and the council is managing the requirements for street closures and signage so it's easy for communities to get together. We're also really keen to engage with local schools, youth and performance groups in the performances on Castle Field on the evening of 8 May."

