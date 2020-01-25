Appeal For Information After Baby Found Dead in Portsmouth

Police are currently investigating the death of a recently born baby, who was found at the junction for Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road, Portsmouth, this morning, close to the birthplace of Charles Dickens.

Police were called at 6.18am today and officers are carrying out enquiries in the area.

Officers are in the early stages of our investigation and a scene remains in place, with officers carrying out house to house enquiries in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Baker said: “We are extremely concerned for the welfare of the mother of this child.

“I am making a direct appeal to her to get in touch with us. I know this must be a very distressing time for you, but I want to make sure you are getting the right help and care.

“I understand you may be frightened, but it is important that you get in touch with us.

“We want to speak with anyone who has concerns about someone who has recently been heavily pregnant, that you suspect may have been heavily pregnant or who has given birth very recently.

“Or maybe you have concerns for the whereabouts of a recently born baby.

“Anyone who contacts us can speak with us in complete confidence. Our priority now is to ensure the mother of this child receives the assistance she requires.

“Officers will be carrying out house to house enquiries in the Old Commercial Road area today and you will see an increased presence.

“If you have any concerns, however insignificant you may believe them to be, please do not hesitate to approach an officer or to call us.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting Operation Cravat or 44200030626. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



You can also submit information via the online portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC20E02-PO1

