Appeal for witnesses to incident on Fareham bus

Published: 27th January 2020 14:44

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident that took place on a bus in Fareham on Thursday 23 January.

It was reported that a man inappropriately touched a teenage girl over her clothing as she exited the bus.

This took place at around 3.15pm on the number 20 bus, which was travelling away from Gudge Heath Lane.

The man was described as black, aged in his 40s or 50s, with a grey beard. He was wearing a red and black hat, with large over the ear headphones on top of the hat.

Police believe other passengers witnessed the incident and challenged the man after the incident.

If you saw something, or have any information, please call 101, quoting44200028329.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

