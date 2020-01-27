Further Appeal for Mother of Baby Found Dead in Portsmouth to Get the Medical Help She Needs

Published: 27th January 2020 17:38

Police are continuing their appeal for the mum of a baby found dead in Portsmouth to get the urgent medical help she needs.

They were called to the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road at 6.18am on Saturday (January 25), following the discovery of the recently-born baby girl.

Since then their priority has been to find the mother of the baby to ensure she gets the urgent medical care and support she will desperately need.

Police have been conducting numerous enquiries within the city throughout the weekend, all of which has continued today.

This includes house-to-house enquiries, CCTV analysis and searches of the area.

Inspector Louise Tester said: “We know that this must be a really distressing time for you.

“That is why it is so important for you to speak to a nurse or a doctor so that they can make sure you are ok.

“You may not know where to go, but please just walk into any doctor’s surgery, walk-in clinic or hospital and let them take care of you.

“No one should go through this alone and there are lots of people who can help you.

“Our priority is to make sure you get the help that you need, both physically and emotionally.

She added: “We are also keen to speak to anyone who has concerns for someone they know who has been heavily pregnant or recently given birth. Your information could be the key to making sure this mum gets the help she so desperately needs.

“Of course it may be that the mum has managed to hide her pregnancy from those around her, but if you’ve had concerns for a friend or loved one who has been acting out of character recently, please let us know.”

Yesterday police appealed for five people who we have seen on CCTV walking through Old Commercial Road between 5am and the time they were called on Saturday.

Those people still have not been identified so if you think this was you, please contact the police as you may have a vital piece of information that could help with enquiries.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting Operation Cravat or the reference number 44200030626.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or you can submit information through the online portal by going to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC20E02-PO1

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.