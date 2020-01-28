Baby Girl Found Dead in Portsmouth was not Born in Hospital, Officers Believe

Published: 28th January 2020 14:47

Officers investigating the death of a baby found in Portsmouth believe that she was not born in a hospital.





Yesterday a Home Office post mortem examination was carried out on the recently-born baby girl who was found on Saturday morning





She was found at the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road, by a resident at 6.18am





The initial findings from the examination were inconclusive regarding cause of death and further tests will be carried out over the coming days and weeks.





However, it has helped to clarify many aspects of the case for officers who are continuing their efforts to find the mum and get her the help that she needs.





Inspector Louise Tester said: “This is an incredibly complex investigation with many different aspects to it but the welfare of the mum still remains our number one priority.





“We have a dedicated team from across the force working hard on this and we want to make sure that mum is getting the medical help and emotional support she needs.





“We are doing a lot of work around CCTV in and around the Buckland estate and our officers are busy speaking to residents and businesses as part of our house-to-house enquiries.





“The results of the post mortem examination has helped to focus our enquiries and we hope that by sharing some of these details, it will help people realise they do have some relevant information that could help us.





“We are now able to confirm that the baby was white and that she was born at around 39 weeks, which is full-term.





“Our enquiries have also led us to believe that the baby was not born in a hospital environment, making it even more vital that we find mum and get her the medical care she may not have received.





“Hopefully these details might help people realise their concerns about a loved one, friend or neighbour could be significant and encourages them to get in touch with us.





“This will be a deeply distressing time for mum and while physically she may feel ok, the after effects of birth can be far-reaching and symptoms may only start to appear days later.”





Anyone with information can call 101 , quoting Operation Cravat or the reference number 44200030626

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 , or you can submit information through the online portal by going to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC20E02-PO1

