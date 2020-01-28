Rough Sleepers to Get More Help

Published: 28th January 2020 17:34

People sleeping rough in Portsmouth are to get more support, following a successful bid by Portsmouth City Council for government funding.

The council will use the cash to provide more housing advice and intensive support to homeless people.

For people already sleeping rough, the goal will be to help them settle into long-term accommodation.

For people newly homeless, the aim will be to prevent them sleeping rough.

The money – almost £650,000 from the government's 2020-21 rough sleeping initiative – will also help the council continue its services for homeless people. These include night shelters, and a day service which offers showers, breakfasts, evening meals, laundry facilities, blankets and a clothing store.

It will also ensure the council's new one-to-one support service can carry on. This involves specialist workers called 'navigators' offering individual day-to-day support, helping former rough sleepers settle into long-term accommodation.

Cllr Darren Sanders, the council's Cabinet Member for Housing, said: "This money is very welcome and will make a big difference to people in Portsmouth who need support to keep them off the streets, and help in finding secure, long-term places to live. It will help us continue our current services, and enable us to provide more advice and support to people with complex issues."

Anyone who is concerned about someone sleeping rough should go to www.streetlink.org.uk to let support services know.

