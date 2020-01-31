Police Discover Primark Towel in Baby Death Investigation

Published: 31st January 2020 14:04

Chief Nurse Liz Rix and Inspector Louise Tester

Officers investigating after the body of a baby was discovered in Portsmouth a week ago tomorrow have released details of a towel found close by.

A yellow Primark towel was discovered in Victoria Street, not far from where the baby girl was found at the junction with Old Commercial Road.

The towel was found on a path behind block 5-19 Victoria Street, inside a black t-shirt.

Police were called following the discovery at 6.18am last Saturday (January 25) and they say that they believe that the baby had been wrapped in the towel at some point before her body was found.

The beach-style towel, which is no longer sold by the store, has two orange stripes along one end and one across the other.

The one pictured is the same type of towel as the one found at the scene.

Inspector Louise Tester said: “As we are sure many of you will understand, this is a very complex and delicate investigation, with many different lines of enquiry to follow.

“We know that many of you have been deeply saddened this and there is a lot of speculation.

“Please be reassured that we have a dedicated team working incredibly hard to find out what has happened.

“As we approach one week since this baby girl was found, our focus still remains finding her mum.

“Residents will notice our officers out and about in the area tonight and in the early hours of tomorrow, carrying out patrols and speaking to those in the area.

“We are hoping that by releasing this image of the towel it will help to jog someone’s memory.

“It is quite a bright colour, so please think back to last week – did you see anyone carrying something that matches this? It had been wrapped in a black t-shirt, so you may have someone carrying something dark in their arms?

“You may have thought that what you saw was insignificant but please let us be the judge of that.

“Or do you know anyone that had this towel but doesn’t have it anymore?”

Results from a post mortem examination earlier this week proved inconclusive regarding cause of the baby’s death, but revealed she was born at around 39 weeks and was white.

Enquiries have also led us to believe that the baby was not born in a hospital environment.

The afterbirth was not found with the baby girl so police are concerned that this could mean the mum’s own health is at serious risk and want her to seek immediate medical treatment.

Liz Rix, Chief Nurse, at Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, added: “We are worried about you and we want you to get the medical help you need.

“If you have given birth without medical attention you may be in pain, you may be suffering from bleeding or an infection which could be potentially life threatening if left untreated..

“You can go to any hospital or GP - please come forward and get the care and help you need.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting Operation Cravat or the reference number 44200030626.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or you can submit information through the online portal by going to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC20E02-PO1.

