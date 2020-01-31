Speed Cushions Introduced on Two Southsea Roads

Published: 31st January 2020 17:06

Residents and road users in two Southsea roads will benefit from traffic calming measures which reduce vehicle speeds and improve road safety.

Portsmouth City Council have recently installed two sets of speed cushions in Greetham Street and have started work this week on five sets in Locksway Road, as part of ongoing road safety works around the city.

The speed cushions will encourage traffic to slow down to comply with the speed limit, which helps to reduce road accidents and creates a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy. The improved design of the cushions absorbs more impact and reduces wear and tear on cars and other vehicles.

The council's contractor, Mildren Construction, is carrying out the improvements during the daytime and the work is expected to finish by Friday 7 February. There will be minimal disruption to road users but drivers may experience short delays while vehicles wait at temporary traffic lights. A limited parking suspension will be in place during the works.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic & Transportation, said: "I hope that people using these routes will feel a lot safer as the new speed cushions encourage drivers to reduce their speed.

"Our aim is to help pedestrians, cyclists and drivers feel safer as they go about their daily life. If these traffic calming measures give people more confidence to walk and cycle, and to be less reliant on their cars, then we've achieved our goal. Even one less car on the road will help to improve our city's air quality."

