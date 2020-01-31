Planning Application in for Ferneham Hall

Published: 31st January 2020 17:21

A planning application setting out plans to remodel the new multi-purpose venue that will replace Ferneham Hall has been received by the Council and is now available to view on the Council’s website: www.fareham.gov.uk.

The plans from the architects, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, include a fly tower - a rigging system that enables scenery and cast to be flown or carried above the stage.

Striking red brick accents against a backdrop of grey and white are proposed for the new exterior, both reflecting Fareham’s history of producing distinctive red brick and complementing the local Georgian architecture.

The new main entrance will face Osborn Road, be easy to access from the car park and the new elegant landscape setting will be spacious for pedestrians. The new entrance will also benefit from a strong kerb presence, making it visible to users of Osborn Road and thus reaching a wider audience.

Finally, recognising the Council’s desire to become carbon neutral by 2030, the building design will be thermally efficient and incorporate green technologies such as air-source heat pumps to provide low-cost heating, solar (photovoltaic) panels and LED lighting.

Residents are encouraged to have their say on the planning application by Tuesday 18 February. The next step will be for the application to be put before the Planning Committee for consideration.

Cllr Sue Bell, Executive Member for Leisure and Community and Fareham Borough Council, said: “This is a really exciting project for Fareham. I’d encourage residents to have a look at the designs online and submit their comments so that we can make sure we deliver a venue that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

