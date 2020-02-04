Brendan Rowan-Davies Jailed for Life for the Murder of Kelly Anne Case

Published: 4th February 2020 16:51

A man who killed a Hampshire woman in her home before setting the house on fire has been jailed for life.

The body of Kelly Anne Case, of Grange Crescent in Gosport, was found by firefighters who attended the fire on Tuesday 30 July.

The 27-year-old had been subjected to a violent assault at the hands of Brendan Rowan-Davies, of Haslar Road in Gosport.

Following an investigation by Hampshire Constabulary’s Major Crime team, 29-year-old Rowan-Davies was charged with murder and arson.

He denied the offences, but was today (Tuesday 4 February) convicted by a jury of both offences following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.



He was jailed the same day by The Honourable Mr Justice Garnham for life with a minimum of 30 years.



Mr Garnham said: "You have been convicted on overwhelming evidence of the murder of Kelly Anne Case and of arson at her home.



"This was a truly dreadful crime."



In a statement read in court, Kelly's family branded Rowan-Davies a 'sick, vile and depraved excuse of a human being', who committed a 'heinous and senseless crime'.

Following the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Toby Elcock said: “This was a horrific and planned attack on a young woman, and our thoughts remain with Ms Case’s children, friends and family.

“The defendant’s denials have meant that the people closest to Kelly have had to endure the stresses of the trial process, but I hope the verdicts returned by the jury today will help them start to move forward from this.

“I would like to thank those whose help throughout the investigation and the subsequent trial has resulted in Rowan-Davies being brought to justice.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.