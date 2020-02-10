Man Sustained Broken Ribs in Attempted Burglary in Titchfield

Published: 10th February 2020 17:18

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery attempt that took place in Titchfield Common on the weekend.

At around 11.20pm on Saturday 8 February, a 57-year-old man was walking next to the Course Park Crescent play area, near Primate Road, when he was assaulted by two men.

The victim fought off the men, who then left the scene empty handed, but he sustained broken ribs as a result of the assault.

Both men were described as white, aged in their 20s, and around 5ft 8ins tall, and were both wearing dark-coloured hooded tops.

One of the men may have sustained facial injuries as a result of the victim defending himself.

Did you see anyone matching this description in the area around this time, or anyone acting suspiciously near the play park?

Perhaps you saw someone with a facial injury in the area, or someone you know came home late that night with unexplained facial injuries?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44200049874.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Fareham Inspector Richard Thompson said: “We appreciate that this is very concerning for the community, but please be reassured that incidents of this nature are not common in this area.

“Officers will be following up enquiries in the area. In the meantime, please report any suspicious activity to us, and continue to be vigilant and look after one another when out walking at night.”

Further advice on how to protect yourself from robbery can be found at: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/personal-robbery/

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.