  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Nursing Students to Receive £5,000 a Year to Train

Published: 13th February 2020 17:07

Hundreds of current and future nursing students at the University of Portsmouth are to be given £5,000 a year, to help meet their living costs.

The bursary will be given to those at Portsmouth studying adult nursing, mental health nursing, dental hygiene and dental therapy, operating department practice and paramedic science.

Existing nursing students will also start to receive the funding from September.

All are specialisms with a recognised national shortage of trained staff.

Depending on personal circumstances, some healthcare students will receive up to £8,000 a year.

The bursaries do not need to be paid back.

The reinstatement of NHS bursaries for some healthcare courses is part of a government drive to increase the number of frontline health staff in the NHS.

Dr Jason Oakley, Associate Dean responsible for students in the University’s faculty of Science and Health was delighted bursaries have been reinstated.

He said: "The government's announcement of bursaries for nursing and allied health courses is a welcome recognition of the important contribution these professions make to the NHS. 

“Our hope is that they will allow more people to consider studying in these rewarding fields." 

Full details of who can apply for the funding and when, will be available onhttps://www.gov.uk/government/news/

The bursary will not stop students also applying for funding through the Student Loans company, and the bursaries will also be paid to those who have previously studied or worked in healthcare and wish to retrain.

When he announced the reinstatement of NHS bursaries, the prime minister Boris Johnson said the extra funding was designed to help deliver thousands of qualified healthcare workers into the NHS.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies