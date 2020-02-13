Nursing Students to Receive £5,000 a Year to Train

Hundreds of current and future nursing students at the University of Portsmouth are to be given £5,000 a year, to help meet their living costs.

The bursary will be given to those at Portsmouth studying adult nursing, mental health nursing, dental hygiene and dental therapy, operating department practice and paramedic science.

Existing nursing students will also start to receive the funding from September.

All are specialisms with a recognised national shortage of trained staff.

Depending on personal circumstances, some healthcare students will receive up to £8,000 a year.

The bursaries do not need to be paid back.

The reinstatement of NHS bursaries for some healthcare courses is part of a government drive to increase the number of frontline health staff in the NHS.

Dr Jason Oakley, Associate Dean responsible for students in the University’s faculty of Science and Health was delighted bursaries have been reinstated.

He said: "The government's announcement of bursaries for nursing and allied health courses is a welcome recognition of the important contribution these professions make to the NHS.

“Our hope is that they will allow more people to consider studying in these rewarding fields."

The bursary will not stop students also applying for funding through the Student Loans company, and the bursaries will also be paid to those who have previously studied or worked in healthcare and wish to retrain.

When he announced the reinstatement of NHS bursaries, the prime minister Boris Johnson said the extra funding was designed to help deliver thousands of qualified healthcare workers into the NHS.

