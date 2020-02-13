Lee is Portsmouth's Chilli Champion

13th February 2020

A Portsmouth chilli-chomping competitor attempted to win back his top 10 spot in the world rankings by eating 17 red hot peppers in under 10 minutes.

Lee Alton, 43 from Chichester Road, Copnor, ate the world’s hottest Carolina Reaper peppers to seal his place in the League of Fire’s world chilli-eating leader board.

“The most I’ve had before is 6 but that was after 15 rounds of competition, so I’ve never had that many Carolina Reapers in one go,” Lee said.

The event was live streamed from Croxton’s Kitchen and Tap House in Southsea on the League of Fire’s YouTube channel and reached watchers in Las Vegas and Germany.

A crowd of supporters attended to cheer Lee on in his challenge, including the UK Chilli Queen, Shahina Waseem.

She is the number one chilli eating champion after eating 105 Carolina Reapers.

The event was hosted by Liam ‘The Chilli Admiral’ Coleman, owner of Portsmouth-based hot sauce company, Spice Chilli Island.

He said: “The event was for Lee to achieve additional points to secure his position in the top 10.”

“He is without doubt the Portsmouth, if not Hampshire, chilli eating champion”

Nicknamed the South Coast Satan, Lee believed he could have eaten even more.

“It was tough, but I definitely could have done more, couldn’t say how many more though,” said Lee.

“I’m just out for being Pompey’s number one for now and in the near future I could be up against some of the best from the USA.”

His next challenge is the ‘Tube of Terror’, eating a tube of peanuts blended with 6 record hot peppers once the chilli season begins again.

Carolina Reaper peppers are a hybrid of Ghost Peppers and Habanero strands and are 250 times hotter than a regular jalapeño.

