Southsea Unites for Team Sexton

Author: Ivan Prothero Published: 13th February 2020 22:07

Team Sexton: Jody, Ellie and Alice. Photo courtesy of http://www.joewatsoncreative.co.uk/

Crowds gathered in a pub to support a friend battling a brain tumour recently.

On New Year’s Eve 2019, Southsea dad of three Jody Sexton (43) was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Life has since become difficult for wife Elle and their three-year-old child Alice.

Jody has been officially diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme.

His radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment will begin in around a months’ time. This daily treatment will last for six weeks.

Friends of Jodys’ organised an event at Croxtons pub, Southsea (Palmerston Road) and through the Strong Island clothing store to raise money for the Sexton family or commonly referred to as ‘Team Sexton’.

Friend and event organiser Paul Clilverd said, “Everyone knows Jody, he’s just an all-round rad dad, he would be the first person to support anyone else”.

“The idea was to celebrate with Jody after his operation, now it’s more of a celebration for the man himself, he wouldn’t want people sat around moping”.

“We expected over 150 people to come down, there was a raffle organised through Strong Island as well as a Gucci handbag worth over £900 to be auctioned”.

A spokesman for strong Island said “Everyone should be extremely proud” and that it shows “how awesome our little community in Southsea really is”.

The event raised £5756.10.

Elle Sexton said “As a family we are overwhelmed, humbled and infinitely grateful to the incredible community that Southsea is”

“We weren’t really expecting (the event) to be quite as busy or successful as it was.

"Not only did it raise a great amount to support us, it reiterated the fact that we are, and continue to be, bolstered by their generosity of spirit."

The link to Jody Sexton's just giving page is https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jodysexton

