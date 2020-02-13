Southsea Cafe Benefits From Veganuary

Author: Ellie Double Published: 13th February 2020 22:17

Brian MortonBusiness was brisk this January for the Southsea Café that banned bacon.

The Hunter Gatherer café, on Albert Road, offers almost an entirely vegan menu.

With the Veganuary campaign hitting record highs for 2020, the café was a hub for climate conscious consumers last month.

There were 400,000 signups worldwide this January, beating last year’s record of 250,000.

Café owner, Brian Morton, from Portsmouth, converted his menu, and adopted vegetarianism himself in 2016 after his staff and customers preached about the benefits of vegetarianism.

He added: ‘’I don’t miss meat at all, with all the social media hype behind veganism the transition to veggie was easy.’’

This switch to meat free saw a 20% increase in his business, echoing the national trend of veganism which has increased seven-fold since 2014.

Brian said: ‘’The reason I haven’t converted to a completely vegan menu is that the majority of customers will still want dairy milk in their coffee, and eggs for breakfast.’’

The usually meat-eating customer, Matt Singfield, from Orchard Road, tried Veganuary for the first time due to its believed health and environmental benefits.

Matt enjoyed the challenge and the benefit of eating more fruit and vegetables.

He said: ‘’The difficult thing to give up is milk and eggs because they seem to be in almost everything.’’

Matt's struggle reinforces Brian’s menu reservations.

Brian admits: ‘’I don’t particularly advertise as vegan or vegetarian as I don’t want to be pigeonholed, or for people to think ‘you’re hippy’.’’

