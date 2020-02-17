  • Bookmark this page

Man Arrested for Drugs Possession in Portsmouth

Published: 17th February 2020 12:45
Officers investigating drugs offences in Portsmouth have arrested a man.

The 29-year-old, from London, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of Class A on Saturday evening(Feb 15) in Fawcett Road.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation as our enquiries continue.

If you have concerns about drug-related activity in your area please call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
