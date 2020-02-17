Appeal for Witnesses After Boy Hit by Car in Havant

Published: 17th February 2020 18:41

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy was hit by a BMW in Havant on Sunday afternoon (February 16).

The boy was walking on Middle Park Way with a friend when the white car mounted the pavement and collided with him just before 5.10pm.

He suffered minor injuries to his elbow and back.

Police attended and a 19-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm without intent.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak with any witnesses.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200060117. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

