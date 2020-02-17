Artist Receives Funding for Weaves Project

Author: Lilly Drew Published: 17th February 2020 19:33

A Hotwalls artist won a £17,000 grant to involve the public in her latest project ‘Interactive Weaves’.

Alice Hume, 28, of Copnor Road, Portsmouth received funding from Arts Council England, for her business Vanderhume.

“I’ve never had funding before so it’s all new to me. It’s really exciting!”

Collaborating with a series of artists, she will create six interactive weaves, incorporating public participation.

Artists will host workshops in the Round Tower based on that month’s theme.

“I think it will be really nice for us to collaborate on one big project and the public can be part of an exhibition as well.”

The weaves will feature paper marbling, a plastic bag weave, a circle the public can weave from recycled textiles, a moon and a forest weave.

Alice is passionate about engaging the public in art and encouraging creativity.

“A lot of people think I can’t do that, I’m not an artist, I’m gonna do something wrong. But it doesn’t matter if you skip three strings, just have a go.”

The open studios will be hosted between April and September, with a big exhibition at the end.

For those who miss previous events, there will be a macramé weave to contribute to at the final exhibition, inspired by weaver birds.

The funding enables the project to run, paying the artists, purchasing materials, funding marketing and even providing Alice with a Project Manager.

“I’m really hoping that my interactive weaves project goes well and that I can make it bigger and bigger.”

Alice makes bags, wall hangings and macramé pot hangers.

She also does commissions and teaches macramé workshops at festivals.

“We just need to keep going in Portsmouth and keep pushing our creativity.”

Vanderhume is located in Studio Seven, The Hotwalls, Old Portsmouth.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.