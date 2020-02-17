  • Bookmark this page

Dumpling Workshops Bring a Taste of China to Portsmouth

Author: Eloise Pember Published: 17th February 2020 19:39

Dumpling workshops were held in Southsea to celebrate Chinese New year.

The workshops were run by Natalie Stirrup, 32, owner of Dumpling Dumpling, on the 1st and 2nd of February 2020.

In celebration of the Chinese zodiac Year of Rat, the workshop brought some cultural appreciation to Southsea.

Natalie said: “In China, especially around Chinese new year, families come together and they make dumplings and there is a lot of different traditions around the dumplings.”

The sessions range from 2 to 8 people per workshop.

Participants are taught how to construct dumplings and given recipe cards to try different fillings at home.

Dumpling Dumpling is located in Outside-in food court on Middle Street in Southsea.

They focus on street food but started out by doing private workshops.

In 2019, the company won Best Street Food in Hampshire in the Hampshire street food awards.

She learned to make dumplings while teaching in China with her husband for 2 years where her love for the food earned her the nickname ‘Mrs Dumpling’ to her students.

The idea of workshops was recommended by a friend after Natalie was unable to find a job she was passionate about upon returning to the UK.

“I just wanted to do something for myself, I love the idea of creating something.” Said Natalie. 

 
Food blogger, Kathryn Watts, 25, who attended the workshop said: “I’ve come away from the workshop with the confidence to try my hand making dumplings at home.”

Dumpling Dumpling have a permanent stall in Outside-in food court and workshops are available through private booking.

