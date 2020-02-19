Accessible Arts Delivered to Support Those Living With Dementia

Published: 19th February 2020 17:54

The Spring in Havant has held the first of three Memory Café sessions, providing a welcoming environment for people living with dementia and their carers.

The afternoon events support and encourage socialising over tea and cake, using words and music as the starting point for conversations. The sessions are facilitated by local puppet maker Polly Beestone, who has extensive experience in working with people living with dementia and using the arts to encourage engagement and communication.

Polly comments: “Communication and expression are often a challenge for people living with dementia and their carers, the memory café sessions offer different ways of making connections in a safe and supported space.

My work is about making connections with people and places, using creative activity as a tool for sharing stories and ideas. My puppetry background means that I draw on a variety of art forms, using music and movement alongside making and storytelling. Carers and those living with dementia are invited to participate together in the activities. This collaborative approach allows the activities to become a tool for communication and offers a shared experience for the people in the room. The playful approach of sessions lets participants engage with the activities in their own way. The aim is always for everyone to have a good time!”

The Memory Café runs for 90 minutes and places are limited so should be booked in advance to avoid disappointment. Upcoming sessions take place at 2pm on 11th March and 8th April.

The Spring also hosts regular Forget-Me-Not cinema showings designed for those living with dementia. These special screenings include unallocated seating, low-level lighting throughout the film and refreshments in the interval. Staff and volunteers with Dementia Friends training are also on hand to support those attending and help them get the most out of their visit.

Upcoming films include Audrey Hepburn classic Breakfast at Tiffany’son 2nd March and the hit musical about legendary entertainer Fanny Brice starring Barbra Streisand, Funny Girl on 6th April.

Director of The Spring, Sophie Fullerlove, comments: “We believe that art should be open to all and we’re delighted to be developing ways to welcome those living with dementia and their carers to The Spring. Our work with the Dementia Friends initiative, led by the Alzheimer’s Society, has been invaluable in helping us adapt our services and develop new ideas which welcome those living with dementia.”

The services on offer at The Spring are supported by Home Instead and Havant Borough Community Lottery, and are part of a wider community approach with Havant now recognised as a dementia-friendly town, helping to support the 18,000 individuals across Hampshire living with the condition.

