  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Verisona Law

Business Reviews

Real Country Butchers
"Best butchers in Portsmouth!"
Game On
"Fantastic store for new and retro gaming"
Drayton MOT Centre
"Convenient, professional, great value service"
Doors and Glass Ltd
""
Cartek
"Honest, reliable and trustworthy"

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Emma Barton Announced as a Patron of the Kings Theatre in Portsmouth

Published: 22nd February 2020 09:04

Emma BartonEastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing star Emma Barton has been announced as a patron of the Kings Theatre and will be helping in the Theatre’s regeneration efforts.

Portsmouth-born Emma, who most recently wowed audiences with her appearance on the hit BBC dance show will join EastEnders’ co-star Lorraine Stanley alongside West End and comedy star Brian Conley for a fundraising event on Sunday March 22. The event will also see an appearance from Only Fools and Horses’ Boycie, John Challis.

Last week the Theatre announced they had received confirmation of a £3 million loan from Portsmouth City Council for an unprecedented regeneration, which will also see it develop a restaurant and rooftop bar.

Paul Woolf, Kings Theatre CEO said, “I am delighted to welcome Emma to the Kings Theatre family and am thrilled she will be supporting our fundraising campaign. As someone originally from Portsmouth and now a well-known figure, it means a lot that Emma shares the same vision we have to support our wonderful Theatre.”

Tickets for Sunday Night at the Kings are available to buy at the Kings Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 02392 828282.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | What's on in Portsmouth | Business Talk | Portsmouth People | Lifestyle | Have Your Say | Food and Drink | Competitions | Gallery | Days Gone By | Archives | Elections 2018 | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies