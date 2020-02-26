Teenager Arrested Following Break-ins at Portsmouth School

Published: 26th February 2020 19:29

A teenager has been arrested following two break-ins at a Portsmouth school.



Police received a report yesterday morning (February 25) following a break-in overnight at Arundel Court Primary School, in Northam Street.



Officers attended the school and met with staff who confirmed that there had also been a break-in overnight on February 17.



Damage was caused inside the premises and some items were stolen.



A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary, "Following our enquiries we have arrested a 14-year-old boy, from Portsmouth, on suspicion of two burglaries. He remains in custody at this time.

"Our investigations are ongoing so if anyone has any information that could help us, please call 101, quoting 44200071241."

