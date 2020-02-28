Police Appeal After Man Assaulted in Lidl

Published: 28th February 2020 14:56

Do you know this man?

Officers investigating an assault at the Lidl store in Ocean Retail Park, Burrfields Road, Portsmouth, are keen to speak to him in connection with the incident.

A man in his 30s was assaulted at the store just before 3pm on Tuesday 11 February.

The victim sustained facial injuries as a result.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries since then and are now turning to the public to help identify this man.

He is described as being white, around 6ft, a skinny build, and balding. He is also described as having a northern accent, and was wearing dark clothing with a light coloured hoody.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200053324.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

