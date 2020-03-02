  • Bookmark this page

Appeal After Pedestrian Dies in Collision

Published: 2nd March 2020 13:01
Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian died on the A3(M) in Waterlooville last night (Sunday 1 March).
 
A man in his 20s was in collision with a white DAF truck at about 9pm on the A3(M) northbound between junctions 3 and 4.
 
He died at the scene.
 
The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
 
If you saw anything or have dash cam footage from prior to the collision, please call 101 quoting 44200078
