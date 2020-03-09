Opportunity to Play Your Part in the D-Day Story of Portsmouth’s Past

Published: 9th March 2020 22:16

CITiZAN are working with Portsmouth City Council to learn about the history of the D-Day landing strips at Horsea Island.

The award-winning Coastal and Intertidal Zone Archaeological Network – or CITiZAN – is looking for inquisitive members of the local community to take part in an amazing project to explore the D-Day story of Horsea Island in Portsmouth Harbour.

As part of the network’s Solent Harbour Discovery Programme, in collaboration with Portsmouth City Council, volunteers are being sought to undertake a non-intrusive archaeological survey of the D-Day landing craft repair slipways on the island. The overarching military campaign, which lasted for just over three weeks, saw over 850,000 personnel and around 150,000 vehicles transported to the French coast using various types of sea-faring vessels, including over 800 Landing Craft Tanks (LCTs).

These LCTs were maintained at locations close to waterways, to allow vessels to be floated at high tide and repaired at low tide. The remains of one such a site can be found on Horsea Island. It was constructed in 1943 and comprises five sets of nine parallel concrete slipways which run at a gentle gradient into the water. It also retains elements of the winch mechanisms used to haul the vessels on to the slipways as well as mooring points or ‘dolphins’ for securing them while afloat.

Portsmouth City Council has engaged with a wide range of stakeholders regarding development plans at Tipner West and Horsea Island, and CITiZAN will now be helping the council to understand what maritime heritage exists on these sites.

Thérèse Kearns, CITiZAN Discovery Programme Officer, said: “D-Day on 6 June 1944 remains one of the most significant dates in modern history, marking as it did the start of the final phase of World War II. It’s important that we record these remains which, until now, have not been the subject of any detailed study, although similar sites are situated on the rivers Dart in Devon, and the Fal and Tamar in Cornwall. We’re keen to involve local people in surveying the location so that we can capture this data and add it to the archaeological records for the area.”

Megan Carter, Senior Regeneration Manager for Portsmouth City Council, said: “Throughout the Tipner West project we have made a commitment to speak with as many interested parties as possible. Working with CITiZAN is another example of us gathering information to help us make appropriate and responsible decisions going forward.”

Anyone interested in the project is invited to an introductory talk at 2pm on Saturday 21 March at the D-Day Story Museum where you can hear more about the background to the project and plans for surveying the site, which will take place from 13-19 April during low-tide windows. No experience is needed as participants will be given a brief introduction and training session prior to the fieldwork.

You can also hear about the Museum’s own project dedicated to the last remaining D-Day landing craft tank LCT7074, which is currently being conserved at the National Museum of the Royal Navy before she moves to her new home outside the D-Day Story Museum in Southsea, and where she will be accessible to the public later this year.

This event is free to attend, but booking is essential. You can do this online by visiting CITiZAN’s events page - https://citizan.org.uk/events/ or for further information please contact Thérèse Kearns – tkearns@mola.org.uk .

About CITiZAN:

CITiZAN – the Coastal and Intertidal Zone Archaeological Network – is an award-winning community-led MOLA project. It tackles threats to England’s fragile coastal archaeology, with funding from National Lottery Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic England, the National Trust and Lloyds Register Fund with additional support from The Crown Estate. Through the project archaeological remains are preserved by record by local volunteers using a standardised survey system available via the CITiZAN app. These detailed records have already revealed new information about the rich history and former landscapes of our coast, from a Bronze Age well and ancient timber trackways, to the remains of several shipwrecks and even a First World War German U-boat. Find out more at https://www.citizan.org.uk/, on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About MOLA:

MOLA (Museum of London Archaeology) provides independent archaeology and built heritage advice and professional services. With offices in London, Northampton, Basingstoke and Birmingham, MOLA’s 300 staff helps to discharge planning conditions expertly and swiftly. MOLA works in partnership to develop far-reaching research and community programmes. Find out more at mola.org.uk, on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Portsmouth City Council:

Portsmouth City Council is the local authority of the city of Portsmouth, Hampshire, England.

